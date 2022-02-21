Holm Automotive Center, Inc. is awarded a 2022 Dealer of the Year Award in Kansas by DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform and company of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS). The Dealer of the Year Award recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada that are evaluated first-hand by shoppers and report best-in-class in customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience in their reviews in their state.
“DealerRater.com experienced record consumer review volume in 2021 - more than 1.1 million. This is a strong testament to the ability of dealers and their teams to adapt quickly to new shopping expectations. They’ve stepped up in a big way to meet consumer needs with outstanding service, and Holm Automotive Center, Inc. stood out among its peers,” said DealerRater General Manager Jamie Oldershaw. “It is imperative, not just during challenging times, but also when our industry returns to normal to deliver above and beyond customer experiences to car shoppers and Holm Automotive Center, Inc. provided superior customer service in 2021.”
Top-reviewed dealers engage in digital-first services.
Home delivery and virtual appointments were powerful drivers of positive reviews. Winning dealers who offered these services scored on average a 97% positive review rate, nearly 5 percentage points higher than dealers without.1
The Dealer of the Year Awards indicate the value car shoppers place on dealers’ adaptability to provide the very best service even when the industry is challenged by inventory shortages and increased car prices.
“We’re honored to be recognized for this achievement by DealerRater. The award, being our 10th consecutive year being named the Dealer of the Year for Kansas, speaks for our efforts to put and keep our customers as our number one priority. I am very proud of the effort our team puts forth to make doing business with Holm Automotive Center, Inc. such a good and well received experience,” said Tim Holm, Dealer Principal.
Successful dealers engage with customers, a critical component to their success.
The digital engagement of employees at dealerships proved especially critical this past year as car shoppers conducted the bulk of their research and vehicle purchases online. Award-winning dealers on average responded to customer reviews over five times more frequently than non-winning dealers.1 Dealers that go above and beyond traditionally respond within 24 hours.
Additionally, about 91% of winners provide their staff with Employee Profile Pages on DealerRater, which allows car shoppers to ask questions and connect with individual salespeople at a dealership before ever stepping on the lot, according to DealerRater Internal data from January of this year.
DealerRater has an audience reach of more than 34 million consumers each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.