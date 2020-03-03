Holm Automotive Center is expanding to Salina.
Tim Holm announced Monday that the former Bennett dealership near Ohio and Crawford streets in Salina is now Holm Buick GMC.
“Dealerships in Salina don’t change hands very often,” Holm said.
He said Ralph Bennett is 87 years old and has owned the dealership since 1969. He and his son Jeff decided the would like to sell it.
“We were in the market to expand,” Holm said. “Salina is a terrific market. Salina, along with Abilene, is one of the really great communities in Kansas. We were excited about the opportunity. We thought it was a good strategic move for us.”
Holm Automotive will now pick up the GM brand.
“We think this gives us an option to server our Salina clientele and this area clientele a little better. It gives us room for personnel advancement,” he said.
Holm said the purchased could eventually lead to more jobs in Abilene.
“We’re really excited about the opportunity. We have a great team in Abilene that is helping with the transition,” Holm said. “When we get all done we will have a stronger, larger overall enterprise that will serve Central Kansas even better.”
