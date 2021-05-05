A fun-filled day is planned Saturday at Holm Automotive Center in Abilene as the dealership hosts its third annual free car and truck show.
Located at 2005 N. Buckeye in Abilene, the event is geared for people of all ages and anyone looking for an enjoyable family outing.
Attendees do not have to know anything about cars to attend. It’s all about the fun of seeing the restored older vehicles.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. Exhibitors should enter the dealership through the north entrance. The first 100 entries will receive a dash plaque, goodie bag and t-shirt. Drawings will take place at 11 a.m. and noon.
The awards ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. Trophies will be presented for the People’s Choice Award and Best of Show. Abilene Mayor Brandon Rein will present the Mayor’s Choice Award trophy.
EZ Pieces, a live band from Topeka, will perform from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., playing oldies and other favorite car show tunes.
Abilene Midwest Snow Cones and Meat Rubbers Food Truck will be on site to providing concessions A bounce house will be set up for children and free popcorn will be available inside the dealership.
Thunder Struck Bumpers of Abilene will have a booth, as will Salina Area Technical College.
Parking will be available in the Lumber House parking lot.
The final event of the day is the exhibitors parade through downtown historic Abilene starting at 2 p.m.. Participating vehicles will depart Holm Automotive on Buckeye, travel south to Third Street, then west to Washington, then north to 14th Street and back to the dealership. The Abilene Police Department will serve as escort.
