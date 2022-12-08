There was an abundance of visitors at Grace United Church of Christ last night supporting Cooper Holloway as he battles illness, visitors were able to enjoy a chili dinner with a cinnamon roll, or they could choose the option of a tasty vegetable stew. In the above photo, Holloway was able to experience the benefit dinner in his honor from the hospital on a FaceTime call. There were multiple people who stopped to tell him what an impressive young man he is.

 

