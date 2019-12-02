Reflector-Chronicle staff
Holiday activities abound in Abilene on Saturday and Sunday as Abilene kicks off the Christmas holiday season.
Events will be held in downtown Abilene, at Old Abilene Town, Smoky Valley Railroad, Eisenhower Presidential Library and Dickinson County Historical Society.
The weekend will also be the Heritage Holiday Homes Tours.
Saturday
Heritage Homes Holiday Homes Tours
4 to 8 p.m.
Five homes and a church are among those on the annual Holiday Homes Tour.
Tickets for the tour cost $10 are available at the Abilene Visitor Center, 201 NW Second, and West’s Country Mart, 1900 N. Buckeye.
Christmas Afternoon Tea Party
1 to 4 p.m. Greyhound Hall of Fame
Enjoy photos with Santa and Ginger, and holiday treat bags for kids and more.
Night of Christmas Magic
3 to 8 p.m. downtown
Holiday activities and treats will be provided throughout downtown Abilene. Attendees are invited to pick up a goody bag and program map of scheduled activities at Cowork Abilene, 300 N Cedar.
Kris Kringle Market
4 to 8 p.m. Broadway
Roasted nuts, fresh pretzels, bratwurst and hot spiced wine, music in the air, kids playing, sounds of laughter and holiday cheer will be featured in the authentic German-style Kris Kringle Market on Broadway in downtown Abilene.
Old Abilene Town Christmas
4 to 10 p.m.
Visit the Alamo Saloon and enjoy hot chocolate. See the Christmas lights and visit the Clock Shop - Old Abilene Town’s “winter wonderland”.
Downtown carriage rides
3 to 6 p.m. Little Ike Park
Sponsored by Community Foundation of Dickinson County.
Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting/Santa
6 p.m. Abilene Civic Center
Photos will be taken with Santa by Keller Photography for a free digital download.
Chamber of Commerce Turkey Toss
7 p.m. KABI Radio Station
Turkeys containing gifts will be tossed off the roof of the radio station.
Sunday
Arts Council holiday brunch
10:30 a.m. Eisenhower Library
The Arts Council of Dickinson County will host its annual Christmas Brunch, the perfect occasion to kick start the holiday season at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The event will be held at the courtyard of the Eisenhower Presidential Library, 200 SE Fourth, with a brunch catered by Amanda’s Bistro. The First Infantry Division Band from Fort Riley will be the entertainment. The six-piece woodwind ensemble will play festive tunes for Christmas and a number of patriotic tunes. Also performing will be young violinists of the ACDC Strings Program. Instructor Carolyn Graves will lead the students while they play background music.
Tickets, by Wednesday, cost $20 and can be purchased at West’s Country Mart and the Arts Council (785) 263-1884.
Old Abilene Town
1 to 9 p.m.
Heritage Homes Holiday Homes Tours
1 to 5 p.m.
A Very Prairie Christmas
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A live Nativity will be presented by Faith Lutheran Church in the historic Prichard Barn at A Very Prairie Christmas.
There will also be period re-enactors and cookies, hot chocolate and punch. Santa Claus will be there for the children.
The event, sponsored by Dickinson County Historical Society and Jeffcoat Studio Photography Museum, will include luminaries, music and vintage activities for a Christmas on the Kansas prairie.
