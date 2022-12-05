Spirits were high Saturday as hundreds of people filled Sterl Hall to attend the Holiday Craft and Gift Show, one of many events celebrating Abilene's Cowtown Christmas.
There were so many people Saturday morning that attendees had to wait for a break in the pedestrian traffic to see all the booths.
"This is a great turnout," said Teresa Ryan of Abilene as she looked at a Kansas City Chiefs' shirt. "This is the first time a lot of people have gotten out in about three years."
The main room in Sterl Hall was filled with vendors selling all kinds of crafts, pottery, signs, paintings and other gift items, while the small room held concessions, tables and chairs for people wanting to take a break.
Donna Brown of Abilene was busy selling pies, baked goods and other concessions, raising money for her grandsons' (Carter and Chaysn Shartzer) racing venture. Abilene resident Jeannie Cameron said she had just arrived at the show and stopped to buy a pie.
Vendor Rhonda Cash of Salina was selling pottery, wirework and other accessories while getting some sales help from her sister, Nancy Delay of Abilene.
Cash explained that her booth's name, Crochety Cat Crafts, is a humorous wordplay on the needlecraft art of crochet and being cranky or ill-tempered. Saturday's event was her first time at the show. Before moving back to Kansas, she had done shows in San Diego, California.
A number of parents and children were lined up waiting to have their photo taken with The Grinch and The Grinch's dog. The Grinch (Kim Berry of Salina who also portrays the Easter Bunny) said she was having a good day, despite being really hot in the costume. Abilene's Michala Brown of Michela Brown Photography was taking the photos.
Karry Holley of Chapman was standing by as her sons, Graysin and Elijah Velazquez, had their picture taken. Holley said they were having a, "lot of fun."
Don Monasmith said he drove over from his home in Salina to attend Saturday's show. He purchased a, "diamond," painting from Ashley De Lay of Abilene. Diamond painting involves placing rhinestones on a canvas.
"I realized I had done enough paintings that I could do a show," De Lay explained.
One vendor, Lazy C. Crafts owned by Ray Church of Salina, was set up in a trailer behind Sterl Hall. Filled with home decor, horseshoe art and other gifts, people took their turns waiting to look inside.
With a laugh, Church commented that he also was waiting to go into the trailer to check something out, but he was waiting for a break to get in.
"Even with the cold, it's a really good day," Church said.
