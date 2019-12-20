Offices for the city of Abilene, District County District Court will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week for the Christmas holiday.
The county transfer station will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday and be closed on Wednesday.
OCCK will not provide public transportation on Wednesday.
The Abilene Reflector-Chronicle will not publish a newspaper on Tuesday or Wednesday and the office will close at noon on Tuesday and be closed on Wednesday.
City of Abilene public transportation by OCCK will also not run on Tuesday or Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.