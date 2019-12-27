Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Areas of dense fog. High 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.