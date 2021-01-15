Offices of the city of Abilene, Dickinson County and District Court will be closed on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr., Day.
The Dickinson County Transfer Station will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Abilene Parks and Recreation Department community building will be open from 1 to 9 p.m., Monday.
The Abilene Reflector-Chronicle will publish a newspaper on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.