Offices for the city of Abilene, Dickinson County and Dickinson County District Court will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, for the Martin Luther King Jr., Holiday.
The Abilene City Commission study session will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the city building.
OCCK will also not be providing public transportation.
The Dickinson County Transfer Station will operate at its regular hours.
