The Dickinson County Commission approved an application Thursday that will permit the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KSDA) to operate a hog composting facility in the county if it becomes necessary.
While the state ag department does not feel one is needed at this time, approving the application now speeds up the process if a plant is needed.
The state has a surplus of hogs caused directly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many packing plants across the Midwest have had to curtail or stop production due to numbers of employees testing positive to COVID-19.
After plants stopped production, many hog producers were unable to sell their animals or find a place to send them to be slaughtered and processed, resulting in a surplus.
“The department of agriculture has submitted the application; however, at this point they don’t intend to use this unless the need arises and it (COVID-19) comes back (in a second wave). They want to have all their ducks in a row and be prepared to do it,” explained County Administrator Brad Homman.
State of emergency
Due to the state of emergency that exists due to the pandemic, the application is not subject to regular zoning rules that require a public hearing and conditional use permits, according to information from County Counselor Doug Thompson.
“Doug has done the research for us and determined because of that declaration at the state and county level of the impending disaster with the COVID situation, that waives the requirement for a conditional use permit in this situation on behalf of the state and would just require authorization from the Dickinson County Commission,” Homman explained.
State selected quarry
Officials from the KSDA and Kansas Department of Health and Environment met with commissioners during their May 21 work session and said they were seeking two sites in the state for disposal plants, one to serve the northeast portion and the second to serve the southwest.
The state selected a site in Dickinson County north of Woodbine at Hamm’s Quarry, 1731 Union Road, to serve as the northeast disposal facility. State officials told commissioners they had reached an agreement with Hamm’s Quarry to use the area.
The state representatives said the composting process — which mixes up the ground-up hog carcass with wood chips and then covers it with an additional layer of wood chips — results in quick decomposition.
“They assure us there will be no smells or negative component to this. The way they’re doing the composting accelerates it to a six-month process where it would return the remains of these animals into essentially fertilizer in six months,” Homman said.
If the need arises to create a plant at the quarry, he expects the state to keep the county informed.
“They seem to be very good to work with,” he said. “We hope it won’t happen, but if it does, I’m glad the state has put plans in place for a worst case scenario.”
Silver linings?
Homman said he’d rather it be in another county, but since the state agencies determined the quarry was the best location, he was choosing to look on the positive side.
“This is another way of reclaiming that quarry which has to be done according to Hamm’s conditional use permit,” he said. “It (the composting) could generate some good fertilizer and some other good things that could come out of it.”
Some of those other “good things” could potentially include increased business for the Woodbine area which has a small convenience store and newly-reopened German restaurant.
One concern for the county is potential damage to roads, but Homman noted the state officials were not adverse to complying with an agreement already in place with the Kansas Department of Transportation which requires state trucks to stay off county roads as much as possible, utilizing state and federal highways.
However, vehicles coming in and out still would have to use a county road to reach the location.
“We will monitor the traffic and things like that so it doesn’t damage our county infrastructure,” he said.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson commented it appears the state agencies have safeguards in place and looked into the various concerns.
Notification
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin asked if the county plans to notify area landowners now or wait and see if the state puts in a plant, adding he thinks it would be good to notify them now.
Homman agreed, suggesting they be notified now that an application has been submitted and a composting facility might come in, stating they will be informed if it comes to fruition.
The state application to build the composting facility is only good through Dec. 31, 2020. After that time, new action would be needed, Counselor Thompson noted.
The agreement also states that all composting must be removed from the site by July 2023, Homman said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
