December 4 and 5 marks Abilene’s Christmas celebration, the two days jam packed with events and shopping for all residents and visitors to enjoy. Here is a the schedule for the events:
Saturday,
December 4
All Day Events
Christmas Tree Lane
Take a stroll from North Buckeye Avenue to Northwest 3rd Street and see an assortment of decorated Christmas Trees.
Scheduled Events
9 a.m. to 10 a.m - Breakfast with Santa
Abilene Parks and Recreation will be holding a breakfast with Santa at the Hitching Post, which will include a cinnamon roll, juice and/or coffee. Tickets must be purchased in advance through Parks and Recreation.
9 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Christmas Brunch “Taste of New Orleans”
The Arts Council or Dickinson County created a NOLA style brunch for people to enjoy while supporting local art. Tickets could be purchased at West’s Country Mart and the Arts Council Office.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Holiday Tours at Historic Seelye Mansion
Decorated to the nines, Visitors will enjoy a Christmas version of their beloved Seelye Mansion including 750 nutcrackers and hundreds of Poinsettias.
1 p.m. and tentative 2 p.m. - Santa Train
Abilene Parks and Recreation with the help of Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad Association hope to celebrate the holidays with a 45 minute train ride. Passengers get to enjoy a ride inside a train car with Santa, but the ride will cost $10 and tickets must be purchased in advance. The 2 p.m. Santa Train is tentative and will only happen if the first train fills up.
2 p.m. - Elf - The Musical at Great Plains Theatre
Families and theatre lovers can enjoy a Hollywood classic come to life on the stage with the local production of Elf - The Musical.
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Heritage Homes Association’s 44th Annual Homes for the Holidays Tour
Just like watching the HGTV channel, people can enjoy a tour of different homes and buildings across Abilene. Tickets can be purchased in advance at West’s Plaza Country Mart, SK Designs and Abilene Downtown Antique/Mud Creek Malls.
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Dickinson County Historical Society’s Old Fashioned Christmas
Be transported back in time and celebrate Christmas with the Historical Society, families can enjoy hot chocolate and live bands. For Saturday, the bands who will be playing are 5 p.m. - The Brigade Band, 6 p.m. - Christmas Caroling by the Abilene High School Singers and 7 p.m. - The Fiddlers.
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Cowboy Christmas at Old Abilene Town
Celebrating Christmas in the Old West, families can chow down on hot chocolate, chili and cinnamon rolls while participating in different activities.
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Wrapping Station at the Abilene Public Library
For those who need the extra help this year, visitors can bring gifts to the Library and take part of the wrapping station in the Library’s peace and quiet.
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Judging for Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown
6 p.m. - Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting
An annual tradition, the city will light up the Mayor’s Holiday Tree at Little Ike Park.
6:10 p.m. - Santa Visits
Right after the tree lighting, children can visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at Little Ike Park.
7:30 p.m. - Elf - The Musical at Great Plains Theatre
Sunday, December 5
All Day Events
Christmas Tree Lane
Take a stroll from North Buckeye Avenue to Northwest 3rd Street and see an assortment of decorated Christmas Trees.
1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Santa Visits with Ginger at the Greyhound Hall of Fame
Stop by the Greyhound Hall of Fame and get to visit with Ginger and Santa, which also include a commemorative photo.
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Holiday Tours at Historic Seelye Mansion
Decorated to the nines, Visitors will enjoy a Christmas version of their beloved Seelye Mansion including 750 nutcrackers and hundreds of Poinsettias.
2 p.m. - Abilene Municipal Band Holiday Concert
At the Abilene High School Auditorium, visitors can celebrate the holidays with the 140th year of the Abilene Municipal Band.
2 p.m. - Elf - The Musical at Great Plains Theatre
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Dickinson County Historical Society’s Old Fashioned Christmas
Be transported back in time and celebrate Christmas with the Historical Society, families can enjoy hot chocolate and live bands. For Saturday, the groups who will be performing are 5 p.m. - Hieberts Dulcrimers, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Living Nativity by Faith Lutheran and 6 p.m. Christmas Caroling by the First United Methodist Church.
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Cowboy Christmas at Old Abilene Town
Celebrating Christmas in the Old West, families can chow down on hot chocolate, chili and cinnamon rolls while participating in different activities.
