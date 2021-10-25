With the help of a donation from the new owner of the building that used to house the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle, Dickinson County Historical Society Museum Curator Andrew Pankratz created a new display for the museum.
Prankratz found photos from the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle and other historic Dickinson County publications.
“We also tried to include different pictures of some of the different newspapers from around the county, but didn’t have too many,” Prankratz said.
“This (Western News) is actually the first very first newspaper printed in the county and we have the original in the back,” Prankratz added.
In front of the wall of photos, a glass display case holds a variety of donated printing blocks.
“I started going through the blocks that were donated and found some pretty cool ones,” Pankratz said. “Old pictures of Abilene advertising businesses and I thought that’d be kind of interesting to find a way to display them, so you can see some of those pictures too.”
Block printing has a long history of utilizing a carved material covered in ink to transfer images or words onto paper. Prankratz hopes to utilize some of the blocks for printing once again.
“I wanted to see about a way of trying to get them printed off again,” Prankratz said. “To get them printed off, we actually ordered some ink. Maybe try to ink them up. But, until that we got some that we were able to find the original image.”
The exhibit shows the difference between visual blocks that include pictures of Abilene downtowns buildings and large block letters that showcase Eisenhower’s plans to run for reelection in 1956.
Prankratz pointed out his favorites in the display case, which included the two large blocks which created a visual of Broadway street.
“One pretty interesting that’s a ledger from the, I can’t say, it shows a ledger that shows up Dwight D. Eisenhower worked for Belle Springs Creamery and how much he was paid,” Prankratz said.
With weeks of work for the exhibit, Prankratz can’t wait to share his findings with the community and people can view the change in newspaper printing through the years.
“It’s kind of interesting that there’s a lot of pictures,” Prankratz said. “I mean they’re probably gonna be some people that recognize some of those people (photo of Abilene Reflector Chronicles’ news boys in 1952).”
