SALINA — Abilene Western history was seen by thousands of people over the weekend as Old Abilene Town operated a booth at Equifest.
This year the 23rd Premier All Breed Horse Fair and Exposition was held at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center & Saline County Livestock Expo Center in Salina Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Can-Can dancers handed out hundreds of flyers and a western photography studio was set up with all of the proceeds going to Old Abilene Town.
Michael Hook, president of Historic Abilene, gave the presentation “Old Town Abilene, 160 Years in the Making” Friday and Sunday.
Sarah Wilson, coordinator of Chisholm Trail Days, said Historic Abilene did an exchange for marketing and promotion and there was no charge for the booth which was one of about 150 set up for Equifest.
“We are having people sit in the different settings,” she said.
There was a poker table, a historic polar and a carriage available, plus old west clothing and props such as a handgun, cowboy hats and bonnets.
“Everyone can get dressed up. We have all sizes of clothes,” Wilson said. “The kids love it. We have had a lot of families come through and get pictures.”
Joy Butler, a member of Historic Abilene’s Board of Directors, arranged the clothing.
“There has been a lot of hard work on her end,” Wilson said. “The Can-Can girls are the PR team today.”
Hailey Butler was behind the camera.
The pictures were being printed by Paige Westfall who operates Wild Heart Carriages at Old Abilene Town.
“It’s been a lot of work but a lot of fun,” Wilson said. “We are very appreciative to have this big of a booth and get our name out to people that really enjoy cowboys and Western history.”
Westfall said the response was beyond expectations.
“It’s going really well. We have had a lot of people taking pictures, a lot of people asking questions, a lot of people asking what our schedule is.”
Opening weekend at Old Abilene Town is May 2 and 3 with gunfights, Can-Can dancers, stagecoach rides, old time photos, the Alamo Saloon, Merchants Hotel and General Store.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.