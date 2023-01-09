The Dickinson County Historical Society Board of Trustees is looking for three people to fill vacated, unexpired terms.
Trustees serve three-year terms, the unexpired terms they are looking to fill are one and two-years.
“This could be a good way for someone to get their feet wet without committing to a full three years,” said Austin Anders, executive director of the Dickinson County Heritage Center.
The board has 18 seats with six expiring each year. Trustees can serve two consecutive terms. If they wish to continue serving, they need to take a year off. However, in that year they are welcome to volunteer on any of the many committees that fall under the direction of the board.
Anders said the reason the board is set at 18 members dates to the start of the historical society. There was an effort to have a representative from each of the townships. While that is no longer the case, they do try to have representation from all areas of the county.
“We are spread out as far as who all serves on the board,” he said. “Right now we are probably minus someone from the Talmage, Manchester area and we are minus people from the Woodbine, Herington area. Those are the key areas we would be interested in finding people.”
However, they will not turn down someone from any other part of the county. As long as the person is interested in the mission of the organization, they are welcome.
“Our big goal here at the historical society is to educate people, whether its travelers or school groups,” he said. “We are a working board so people have to sit down and analyze if it is something they want to do.”
In addition to attending a monthly meeting, trustees are asked to serve on at least of the many committees that focus on different areas of operation.
Standing committees are archives, museum, preservation, membership, educational programming, finance, and facilities. Additionally, there is a store committee and committees formed for various events.
“You can serve as little or as much time as you want,” Anders said. “If you just want to come to the board meetings once a month and that’s it, you can.”
However, he said, people who come in with the idea that they’ll just go to the monthly meetings, often find themselves enjoying other areas of the operation.
“They end up finding out (they) really like to work with archives, or … working the education side of it, or the museum side,” he said. “They end up spending more time than they had thought and really enjoyed their time.”
He encourages anyone who has a love for history, education, or Dickinson County to consider filling one of the open trustee slots and help the historical society move forward.
“We have a lot of fun down here,” he said. “A lot of people get this idea that at a county historical society we are all a bunch of stuffy people that don’t do nothing fun other than look at paperwork. We are not that way down here. We have a lot of fun.”
