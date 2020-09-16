The Dickinson County Historical Society canceled the Heritage Days Festival and may cancel Tombstone Tours and Christmas in the Cabin, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gale Whitehair with the Historical Society said that at the advice of Dr. Brian Holmes, Dickinson County health officer, the events that would attract large gatherings were put on hold.
Heritage Days which was a celebration of the history of the farming community was usually held in October.
“He said basically anytime you get a group of people together from various areas of the state or outside the state even, the chance of passing it on increase,” Whitehair said.
The museum is still open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
“That’s been good for us when visitors do come to town, they can go through the museum and ride the carousel,” she said.
She said they have been able to maintain social distancing for visitors.
