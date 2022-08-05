After Dickinson County witnessed a large voter turnout for the Aug. 2 primary election, Scott Hill garnered more votes than John Barker in the unofficial result for the 70th District Representative race. While Hill still has the general election ahead of him, no democratic candidates entered the primary election, leaving only a write-in to prevent Hill from earning the political position. For now though, Hill said he is grateful to those who voted for him.
“Thank you to everyone who put trust in our candidacy. I’m going to work really, really hard to uphold that trust that they put into our candidacy and into this election. We had a really strong campaign on both sides,” Hill said.
As for the election in November, Hill said he’s not too worried about the general election. He is going to run as he did for the primaries though.
“We’ll continue what we started out doing, is talking about the vision we have for Kansas, and particularly central Kansas. I’m going to continue to do that, visit with people, build coalitions and talk with people because that’s what’s important with serving. We didn’t worry too much about the outcome. We just worried about getting the message out and talking to people. If we do that, then the rest takes care of itself.”
The primary election turned out to be the largest voter turnout for a primary in the history of Kansas, according to the State Secretary’s office. Hill said the election is a statement that people do want to have a say in the government and election process.
“I think, when we have hot button issues, like this year we had the Value Them Both issue on the ballot. It didn’t turn out the way I wanted it to and the way I supported, but I really respect that the people got involved in the process and voted,” Hill said.
The general election takes place Nov. 8.
