Scott Hill

After Dickinson County witnessed a large voter turnout for the Aug. 2 primary election, Scott Hill garnered more votes than John Barker in the unofficial result for the 70th District Representative race. While Hill still has the general election ahead of him, no democratic candidates entered the primary election, leaving only a write-in to prevent Hill from earning the political position. For now though, Hill said he is grateful to those who voted for him.

“Thank you to everyone who put trust in our candidacy. I’m going to work really, really hard to uphold that trust that they put into our candidacy and into this election. We had a really strong campaign on both sides,” Hill said.

 

