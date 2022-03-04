Rural Abilene farmer and rancher Scott Hill announced today he has filed to run for the Republican nomination for the 70th House district. When asked why he decided to run for the Kansas House, Scott responded: “Two centuries of freedom can be lost in two years if we allow government agencies to dictate our lives. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are not just the founders’ word but are values to govern by.” Hill, who is a PhD scientist, is confident that his background in publishing and reviewing scientific literature will provide valuable guidance in keeping politics out of science.
A primary issue in Kansas is establishing efficient and excellent education. Hill’s experience serving on the Kansas State Board of Education has given him an accurate understanding of educational finance and policy. A fiscal conservative, Hill believes in the sanctity of life and the right to keep and bear arms.
Hill has operated a diversified farming operation in northern Dickinson County with his wife, Lynette, for 30 years. he has two married daughters and three grandchildren. They have been active in Farm Bureau, their church in Abilene and community activities.
At the first meeting of citizens to elect Hill there were over 40 Dickinson County residents that supported his candidacy. “In the next 9 months I will be listening to and talking with the people who live in our district,” said Scott. “Because policy needs to be driven by your conscience and your constituents.”
