The Abilene city commissioners approved all of the business items on the agenda for the Jan. 24 city regular meeting.
Before addressing the business items, Mayor Dee Marshall signed a proclamation to establish the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 4 to be Catholic Schools Week.
“I encourage all citizens of Abilene to recognize the many accomplishments and opportunities
that this outstanding school provides to our community,” Marshall read off the proclamation.
The commissioners unanimously approved the three truck bids presented to them. The three bids are all from Holm Automotive Center.
The first vehicle, at a cost of $36,851, is a one-ton 2022 Silverado Chevrolet truck, with 4-wheel drive and a regular cab, that will replace the 2002 Ford used for flood control. The Ford will push the current flood plain vehicle, a 1999 Chevrolet, to surplus.
The second vehicle is a regular cab quarter-ton 2022 Silverado Chevrolet for $31,958 will be used by the Water Distribution Department. The Silverado will replace the three-quarters-ton 2007 truck, which will be sold as surplus. The second vehicle will come without a bed so Water Distribution can attach a utility bed. The bed will arrive at a later date, and the estimate for it is $8,500, which will push the total amount of the truck to be over $40,000.
“Typically and historically, the dealers are the ones who handle the buying of the special beds for trucks, but with the environment — with the way it is now — (Holm Automotive) does not want to do that,” said Lon Schrader, Public Works director. “So we will be doing that on our own.”
The third vehicle is a $29,051 half-ton 2022 4x4 Chevrolet Silverado with four-wheel drive and extended cab. This truck will replace the Waterwaste Department’s 2001 Ford F-150, which will be sold as surplus.
The commissioners then unanimously approved to move the East Highlands are from a R-3 high density residential district to a R-1 low density residential district. Ron Marsh, city manager, said the change will keep the area’s future housing “nicer development.”
“R-3 opens the door to a lot of different types of dwellings. Nothing is wrong with any of them, but we want consistence across the board and it falls more in line with our comprehensive plan,” Marsh said. “Even though the comprehensive plan is somewhat outdated, it falls more in line with that than if we leave it as R-3.”
