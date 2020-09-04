Part Three of a five-part series on Abilene’s high school
With the debate over the high school site still going strong throughout March 1917, the school board finally relented and agreed to put it to a public referendum in the spring city election. On March 29, 1917, the Abilene Weekly Reflector gave a clear and concise explanation of what local citizens would find on the ballot. The referendum would first ask if “are you in favor of tearing down the Garfield school building to provide a site for the new high school building?” If the vote was yes, then the voter was done. On the other hand, if the vote was no, then there were six sites to choose between.
• Site 1 was known as the Southworth site and was on North Buckeye between 11th and 12th streets (would have been directly west across the street from the Seelye Mansion).
• Site 2 was known as the East Eighth Street site and was on the block between N.E. Eighth and N.E. Ninth streets and between N. Campbell and N. Brown streets (not far from the Abilene Memorial Hospital).
• Site 3 was known as the Brown site and was on the half block facing Buckeye Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets across from the Christian Church (the present location of Frontier Estates).
• Site 4 was known as the Makins, fairground , or Mud Creek site and would be located along the “fairground’s southeast corner east to the corner of Elm and Fifth Streets east of the creek; north on Elm to Seventh; west to fairgrounds” (the high school would have been on the east end of the site along Elm Street, with Mud Creek running through the property).
• Site 5 was known as the Southern site and was located between Cedar Street on the east, South Second Street on the south, Mulberry Street on the west, and First Street on the north.
• Site 6 was the City Hall site on the corner of Fifth and Broadway and would require both a new city hall and a new fire department be built elsewhere.
On April 4 the Abilene Weekly Chronicle listed the results of the referendum, which received a total of 1,253 votes. The results were: 1. Garfield site, 29 votes, 2. Southworth site, 45 votes, 3. E. Eighth Street site, 148 votes, 4. Brown site, 303 votes, 5. Mud Creek site, 488 votes, 6. Southern site, 230 votes and 7. City Hall site, 10 votes.
For the Abilene Weekly Chronicle, “the vote was conclusive and the school board should at once purchase the Elm-Sixth Street site and put it in shape for the erection of the new high school building thereon. The ground will never be any cheaper. There is absolutely no excuse for delay. Delay will accomplish nothing, except possibly prolong the unpleasant contention in which the matter has involved the school district. There is absolutely no reason why the will of a majority of the people should not be carried out at once.”
With the vote done, the Chronicle hoped that the controversy was settled once and for all and that the school board could move on with the project.
Now that the election was over, the Abilene Weekly Reflector reported on April 19 that the school board had officially decided to place the high school on the Mud Creek site in compliance with the popular vote. The school board had determined that the site would cost $21,727.35 to purchase and that offers would be made to the land owners.
If the land owners refused to sell at the price offered, then the school board would begin condemnation proceedings against them. Once the land was purchased, the school board could then begin the construction process as soon as possible.
Unfortunately, the process would not be that simple and the controversy was prolonged through the summer months. Within a month, the controversy made its way into the courts and even to the Kansas Supreme Court.
