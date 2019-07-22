ANANHEIM, Calif. — Shelby Hettenbach from Chapman High School recently participated in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference (NLC) in Anaheim, California
More than 8,700 participants from across the country gathered together to attend leadership and program trainings, hear national speakers, meet youth leaders from across the nation, participate in Competitive Events, and explore college and career options.
Hettenbach competed in Teach and Train at the conference and received a gold medal in the event placing 10th in the nation.
More than 4,700 FCCLA members competed in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events at NLC.
STAR Events are competitive events in which members are recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation. Both youth and adults work together in managing the events and serving as evaluators of the participants. Students develop real world skills participating in STAR Events.
Events aim to support student development of knowledge and skills by enhancing the classroom experience and career pathway initiatives by equipping students with employable skills and industry insights needed to thrive in the 21st century. FCCLA members choose what STAR Event they would like to compete in. Events vary from Teach and Train, Early Childhood Education, Entrepreneurship, and Sports Nutrition to Fashion Design, Job Interview, and Culinary Arts.
To advance to the national level in a STAR Event, members first compete at the district and state level.
Hettenbach, who is attending Emporia State University majoring in math education, also took part in FranklinCovey FCCLA Leadership Academy at the conference.
FranklinCovey FCCLA Leadership Academy uses the FranklinCovey Leader in Me curriculum to empower students to further develop their leadership skills and self-confidence while learning side-by-side with peers from across the country.
This in-depth training at FCCLA’s National Leadership Conference equips students with leadership and life skills they need, to excel in the 21st century.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.