Two current Dickinson County elected officials are seeking to retain their offices.
Treasurer Leah Hern and Register of Deeds Martha J. (Marty) Holt filed for election on Wednesday. Both are Republicans and each filed by paying the filing fee, according to Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones.
Hern is seeking her fifth term as county treasurer. She was first elected in 2004.
Holt was appointed as register of deeds in September 2019, following the resignation of Jill Freeman. Holt has been with the county 23 years, first in the appraiser’s office and then working as cartographer before moving into the register of deeds office. She’s been in the register’s office 12 years, serving as clerk and deputy clerk before being appointed by the local Republican party last year.
Hern and Holt are the third and fourth Dickinson County elected officials to file for office. On Monday, County Clerk Barb Jones filed for her fourth term. In March, Incumbent Sheriff Gareth Hoffman filed for his fourth term.
Seven Dickinson County elected positions are up for election in 2020. Besides the four previously mentioned, other open positions and current elected officials are District 2 County Commissioner Lynn Peterson, District 3 County Commissioner Craig Chamberlin and County Attorney Andrea Purvis.
Besides Dickinson County offices, others up for election in 2020 include all township trustee and treasurer positions, several city council/commission slots and the Herington Hospital Board of Trustees.
The filing deadline is at noon on Monday, June 1.
The primary election is Aug. 4.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
