The Dickinson County Heritage Society will be re-opening at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20.
According to a news release the board of trustees is excited to get the museum reopen and to have visitors.
Those touring the museum are asked to follow the COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing and to make sure hands are clean. The museum will take all extra precautions to make it safe for visitors and will have hand sanitizer available.
The board of trustees also voted at their last meeting to cancel the July Memories of the Prairie events, which includes the yearly ice cream social and baked goods auction.
It is planning the return of that program next year, along with other events, such as Pioneer Camp.
The Ida Stover Eisenhower Quilt Show will run from June 20 to July 5. Please stop by during business hours to see all of the beautiful quilts on display.
If you have any concerns or questions, please e-mail the center at dkheritagecenter@sbcglobal.net
The new hours will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
