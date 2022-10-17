Thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, the Heritage Homes Association is preparing to celebrate and share Abilene’s historic properties in a new way.

The grant, in partnership with the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, will help the organization develop a new logo, capture photos of nearly 200 homes and districts, and create a website with each property’s history.

 

