The people of Abilene had a chance to sample fresh squeezed apple cider, walk on stilts, milk a goat and play old-fashioned games — among many other things — over the weekend during Heritage Days at the Dickinson County Heritage Center.
The annual event has celebrated rural life and taught visitors about historical agriculture practices for decades.
Sonya Anders, who is an educator in modern-day Chapman, volunteered with the event where she as stationed in the Kellogg school which was built in 1868 and was in use until 1954. She taught attendees of all ages about going to school in days long past and what it might be like to learn in a one-room schoolhouse such as Kellogg.
“I love education and it has been fun,” Anders said.
Anders had written a variety of vocabulary words on the board for each grade and went over the benefits of learning in that environment.
“The teacher would have started with first grade,” she said. “And then when she got done with first grade, then she would teach second, third, fourth and fifth. But the first graders — if they were paying attention — they could learn the sixth grade words too.”
As guests entered, Anders had them write down their memories of their own early years, including memories of playing kick the can and drinking from a tin cup.
“So it’s just been kind of fun to get them to think about the good old days and write down their memories,” she said. “They will swear to you that was the best education because you could learn from every grade.”
Because Anders is a teacher and has been for a number of years, education matters to her. She teaches classes for students who intend to go into education after they graduate from high school.
“I teach history and education,” she said. “When they closed the schools and we were teaching through Zoom I actually came to the museum and took some footage — some video — and then I was able to show that to them. Because they couldn’t go anywhere, but I could.”
Anders taught her students about Dickinson County’s one-room schoolhouse.
“If you don’t understand what school was like, then you don’t understand why schools are the way they are today,” she said. “So it kind of helps the future teachers understand that we started small, but we figured out it’s more cost-effective” to have larger schools.
Heritage Center Trustee Thelma Lexow helped out at the apple cider pressing station where she had help from young volunteers pressing donated apples into fresh cider which they then sold for a quarter a cup.
Lexow has memories of her own of picking apples which were then made into cider using a press similar to the one used during Heritage Days.
“In the old times, the ladies would have kept the pressings and cooked them down and made jelly out of the juice and the pressings,” she said. “The pioneers never wasted anything.”
The cider drunk by people in the olden days — and by those who bought cups of fresh-pressed cider Saturday at Heritage Days — was very unlike what people buy in the store today, Lexow said, because what is available for purchase in grocery stores today is pasteurized.
Annie Lahr did not teach at a booth during Heritage Days, but she did volunteer at the event, helping out at the gate.
“I just love history,” she said.
Lahr used to work at the Heritage Center before the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic eliminated her position, but she still loves the Heritage Center and helping out.
“This is a hands-on history,” Lahr said of Heritage Days. “I think that makes it sink in more and I think that kids should be a part of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.