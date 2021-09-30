According to Dickinson County Historical Society Director Austin Anders, the 43rd annual Heritage Days will take place this weekend.
It starts Friday at 1:30 p.m. with a tractor drive.
People can start lining up around 1:30 p.m. A tractor drive meeting will take place at 1:50 p.m. and the group will leave 2 p.m. to go to Enterprise’s Hoffman Grist Mill. The group will go back to Abilene via the river road “so we kind of get some call colors and some fun things like that,” Anders said.
Friday evening from 6:30 until 8 p.m. tractors and other demonstrators will have a chance to set up their displays. Saturday morning from 8 until 9:45 a.m., vendors can set up and at 10 a.m., the event begins. The event will run until 4 p.m. Saturday.
The cost to attend is $5 per person, but children under the age of 2 can attend the event free of charge.
“We’ll have cookstoves, we’ll have ag field demonstrations, sawmill demonstrations, we’ll have a couple quilts that will be available,” Anders said.
There will be antiques available for purchase at the event and the diesel train will be running as well, which people can pay to ride. The steam engine is presently out of commission. There will be model steam trains available.
The Heritage Center’s antique carousel which usually runs on electric power will be run by steam during the Saturday event.
“This has an extreme importance to the people of Dickinson County,” Anders said. “This is their heritage and how we grew up, how our grandparents grew up and this is a way to keep that history alive and going for everybody.”
He said anyone who wishes to learn how to use the equipment such as the cookstove or the saw mill or anything in between is welcome to attend the demonstrations.
“This is a way to introduce some people to that,” he said. “This is also a way to give people the chance to see the stuff in action.”
It’s different, Anders said, to see a piece of equipment in use versus seeing it displayed in a museum.
“It brings it to life,” he said. “It makes more sense when you see something up and running.”
Personally, Anders looks forward to the saw mill demonstration, which is a relatively new thing, and the threshing machine.
“We’ve been working for probably six or seven years on that saw mill out there,” he said. “We put a new blade on it, we worked our tails off to get that thing running. We finally got it right. So I’m looking forward to being able to saw this year with it. The other thing I’m looking forward to — we haven’t had our treating machine out in three, probably four years and so I’m looking forward to threshing some oats.”
Everyone is welcome to attend the event.
“Everybody come enjoy and have fun,” Anders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.