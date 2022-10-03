This weekend in Abilene, if people knew where to look, they could find vendors, historical demonstrations of sheep shearing, wool spinning and apple cider pressing, a chance to milk a goat and play historical games, a miniature steam engine, ag demonstrations, live music, classic cars and tractors on display, train rides and learn about cabin life and school in one room school houses — among other things. 

The Dickinson County Heritage Center held its 44th annual Heritage Days this weekend to a good turnout from the public, according to Austin Anders.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.