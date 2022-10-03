This weekend in Abilene, if people knew where to look, they could find vendors, historical demonstrations of sheep shearing, wool spinning and apple cider pressing, a chance to milk a goat and play historical games, a miniature steam engine, ag demonstrations, live music, classic cars and tractors on display, train rides and learn about cabin life and school in one room school houses — among other things.
The Dickinson County Heritage Center held its 44th annual Heritage Days this weekend to a good turnout from the public, according to Austin Anders.
“We’ve got quite a bit of activity going on,” he said.
Anders wasn’t sure exactly how many people had showed up to the event, but that they would calculate the statistics later.
Anders said he hoped people would learn something from the experience.
“(The goal is) for everybody to come and learn a little bit about history and just to enjoy the day,” he said.
Some of the hands-on history lessons for the day included live farm animals brought in by 4-Hers and local farm families.
Ty Siebert was one of the 4-Hers who brought goats for people to milk by hand.
Many children have never had a chance to do something like that, so it’s a neat experience for them, Siebert said.
“It’s nice seeing the kid’s face light up,” he said. “It’s enjoyable for me to pass a form of knowledge on.”
Joe Abeldt did sheep shearing demonstrations and educated attendees.
Jason Stoffer’s daughter, Katie, loaned her sheep to the cause for the day.
Abeldt has about 480 sheep of his own, though none were ready to shear that day and has been shearing since he was in middle school.
He took part in the demonstration to let people in on a part of rural life that still goes on but that has become less common over the years and remind people where the fibers that make up their clothing come from. Abeldt said the number of sheep in the United States has dwindled from the 20 millions to about 5 million. In Kansas alone during the 1940s, there were about 800,000 sheep. During World War II, wool was heavily used in soldiers’ uniforms. These days, Abeldt believes there are maybe 20,000 sheep in the state.
“There used to be a lot more sheep in the country,” he said.
Many people asked if the shearing hurt the sheep, he said. According to Abeldt, if the sheep is positioned correctly, it does not. It also does not deprive them of warmth in the winter. These sheep have a barn to stay in during the winter and their wool grows back quickly in any case.
Abeldt taught them in detail about wool and its uses — from the lanolin that sheep produce to the basics of of making “Smartwool,” a washable wool product that undergoes a chemical process to strip it of its scales.
The wool Abeldt sheared Saturday will likely be used for felting or insulation, he said.
“If I’m shearing lambs, that’s for felting,” he said. “This could be used for spinning, but since it’s short fleece, it’ll be used for (probably) felting or insulation too.”
The product from Saturday’s demonstrations may not have made it to the spinning wheel, but there was a spinning wheel onsite.
Carol Printz demonstrated the process of spinning animal fibers into yarn using alpaca wool.
Printz has been demonstrating the art of spinning for the historical society off and on since 2009. She recalls a time when Abilene had its own fiber guild which has dissipated but which Printz remembers fondly. Printz hopes her demonstrations help not only pass the art on but also show people what goes into making clothing.
“It helps people realize what the process really takes, because everything is manufactured (anymore),” she said.
