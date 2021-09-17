With the beginning of fall, many memories of the days gone by linger in our heads. The sound of the sawmill purring as grandpa runs oak through it to build something special for grandma for Christmas. The smell of the wood burning in the old cookstove knowing that something delicious would eventually make its way out. The school bell ringing as the sign of the beginning of a new day. Other memories such as great-grandpa’s Model A or grandpa’s old Johnny Popper coming down the driveway making that distinctive sound we all know by heart. Whatever your memory may be, reliving them at Heritage Days, sponsored by the Dickinson County Historical Society, is something that can bring you back into an era that was full of simpler times.
The 43rd Annual Heritage Days is slated for Saturday, October 2nd on the grounds of the Dickinson County Heritage Center, located at 412 South Campbell Street in historic Abilene, Kansas. This event is something that the whole family can enjoy! An array of experiences, such as kids’ games, wheat weaving, wool spinning, sheep shearing, an apple press with fresh apple cider, and many other wonderful events will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The cookstove will be fired up in the Volkman cabin. The C.W. Parker Carousel, powered by the steam engine, will be ready to give rides. Many wonderful demonstrators will be on hand to share their talent.
The south field will feature a tractor show and classic car show. Registration for both of these events begins at 8:00 a.m. and finalized at 10:00 a.m. The parade of power, a show and tell of the tractors, will be held at 1:00 p.m. This year’s feature tractors are the John Deere and the International. Make sure to head over to feast your eyes on some true masterpieces. A kids pedal pull will be held in the field, as well as a plowing and harvesting demonstration.
This event is open to the public with the cost being $5 per person. There will be food vendors on the grounds that day, too. If you take an interest in history and want to relive those glory days, make sure to mark October 2nd on your calendar and come out and enjoy a day that will have you jumping down -memory lane for many moments to come. If you have any questions, please contact director, Austin Anders, at 785-263-2681. We hope to see you there!
