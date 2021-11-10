Author Roxie Yonkey will be signing her best-selling book 100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die at the Dickinson County Heritage Center, 412 S. Campbell Street, Abilene, from 1-5 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 18. Buy a book at the gift shop or ahead of time at RoxieontheRoad.com/Shop.
The Dickinson County Heritage Center includes several components mentioned in the book: the C.W. Parker Carousel, the Museum of Independent Telephony, and the Dickinson County Historical Society Museum. “The entire facility is a photographer’s dream and we love to explore it,” Yonkey said. “Join us to chat about Kansas and explore the museum for yourself.”
100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die also includes The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum as No. 63, and mentions the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
Yonkey has been writing about Kansas for over 30 years. The book 100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die is her second book. In 2020, she co-authored the book Midwest Road Trip Adventures. That book includes road trip guides for all 12 Midwest states. Yonkey wrote the Kansas chapter and the Black Hills section of the South Dakota chapter.
Additional signings are scheduled throughout the state. Check the schedule at RoxieontheRoad.com/signings.
