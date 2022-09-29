The Dickinson County Heritage Center is having its 44th annual Heritage days festival on Oct. 1. The festival will feature a living history with classic agricultural demonstrations, an antique tractor show, a classic car show, and much more. This year, the featured tractor will be the Massey-Harris tractor, notorious to farmers around the world. Heritage days will begin on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. and go on through Oct. 1, ending at 4 p.m.
“The new thing that we are doing this year is we invited all of the fourth graders from around the county to come on Friday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. They are going to see seven different demonstrators who will explain how things were back in the turn of the century and maybe even before that,” Dickinson County Historical Society Director Austin Anders said.
That won’t be all the excitement for the students on Friday. There will also be antique tractor rides afterward in the afternoon.
“The tractor rides start at 1 in the afternoon so we ask that anybody out on the roads pay attention. We will be going through town,” Anders said.
Saturday at 8 a.m. will be tractor registration. Then follows car show registration at 9 a.m., the show itself will start at 10 am. Vendors will be coming in at 6:30 a.m. in the morning to set up.
“Throughout the day, we will have different agricultural demonstrations, we’ll have different prairie homestead demonstrations, and we have approximately 20 different vendor booths selling various goodies. That is the one thing that has taken off and flourished and Charlene Cook gets a lot of the credit for that. Along with others who have spoken with people,” Anders said.
Yes, there are other things going on that day in Abilene such as MHS’s 100th anniversary celebration and Impact the Cure, but Anders said that wouldn’t even be an issue.
“The biggest challenge is we start a week ahead of time, and people don’t realize that when we start a week ahead some of us are putting in eight to ten hour days to set this up. We all do it because we love what we are doing, we want to share our history and have people come and enjoy it. If we had 1,000 people here great, if we have more then that is even better,” Anders said.
He also said that communicating with Haley Jones has helped the situation.
“Haley has come down a couple of times and we spoke with her, Impact the Cure has their walk down there as well, it sounds like we are going to be sharing a crowd, which will be nice,” said Anders.
