Heritage Day 3

Clark Smith watches chickens in a pen Saturday during Heritage Days at the Dickinson County Heritage Center.

 Lydia Kautz • Reflector-Chronicle

The Dickinson County Heritage Center is having its 44th annual Heritage days festival on Oct. 1. The festival will feature a living history with classic agricultural demonstrations, an antique tractor show, a classic car show, and much more. This year, the featured tractor will be the Massey-Harris tractor, notorious to farmers around the world. Heritage days will begin on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. and go on through Oct. 1, ending at 4 p.m.

“The new thing that we are doing this year is we invited all of the fourth graders from around the county to come on Friday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. They are going to see seven different demonstrators who will explain how things were back in the turn of the century and maybe even before that,” Dickinson County Historical Society Director Austin Anders said.

 

