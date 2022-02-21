Thanks to the generosity of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, we are able to offer fifteen (15) scholarships to first time campers who attend school in Dickinson County.
Pioneer Camp is an educational day camp for students who have completed First Grade through Fifth Grade by June 1, 2022. Campers experience life as a pioneer child from 9am to 1pm, Monday thru Friday. Feeding and watering chickens, helping to prepare food for lunch, creating a one-of-a-kind craft, attending a one-room school, and learning how our pioneer ancestors homesteaded when they first arrived in Dickinson County. One day we travel to an unbroken prairie to see and learn about the plants that are native to Kansas. We also discover how sheep are sheered, how to make butter, and more about the daily life of a pioneer family including other chores and games. The camp ends with family members coming to celebrate the experience with their campers from 12:30pm to 1pm on Friday.
Pioneer Camp Sessions 2022:
First Session- June 6th thru June 10th
Second Session- June 13th thru June 17th
For a scholarship application call the Heritage Center at 785-263-2681. Please provide the following information: parents’ name, camper’s name, mailing address and phone number. A scholarship application will be mailed to you for completion. The deadline for the return of scholarship applications is March 15, 2022.
If you have a child who is interested in attending Pioneer Camp but not eligible for this scholarship, you may contact the Heritage Center at the number above, providing the same information and you will be placed on our list with further information to be mailed to you in April.
