One of the reasons people attend events like Heritage Days at the Dickinson County Historical Society is so they can see demonstrations showing how things used to be done in pioneer/earlier times.
But do you ever wonder where people get the items necessary to do those demonstrations?
Obviously, they have to buy them, which is the reason the Dickinson County Historical Society is planning its first-ever swap meet from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday at the Heritage Center, located at 412 S. Campbell in Abilene.
For people who come to shop, admission to the show itself is free. However, those wanting to tour the museum will need to pay the admission price. Outside, volunteers will be manning the carousel to sell ride tickets.
The show will be set up in the 10 acres of the Heritage Center. In case of rain, the event will be set up along Campbell Street and in the parking lot.
“The purpose of the swap meet is so demonstrators can get the tools they need so shows can continue,” explained Austin Anders, swap meet organizer and member of the historical society’s board of directors.
Anders said he got the idea for the swap meet after attending a big farm auction where he saw numerous demonstrators bidding against each other for items.
“We were discussing and remembering how we used to have swap meets where people would set things down on their tables. It was more reasonably-priced and it made it easier for people to get the items they need to do the demonstrations without pitting people against each other,” Anders said.
Twelve vendors have booked spots at the Heritage Center providing items like antique sewing machines and parts, antique quilts, raw alpaca wool for people who do spinning, car and tractor parts, blacksmithing and woodworking tools, cooking stoves and “kind of a lot of stuff within that prairie home show, ag history show type vein,” Anders explained.
“We contacted people as far south as Texas and as far north as Iowa,” he said.
The swap meet also provides opportunities for beginners and experienced demonstrators to come together and learn from each other, he added.
A local Boy Scout troop will be on hand in the morning to provide breakfast and later a food truck will be available for vendors and attendees.
Vendor spots still open
Anders said vendor spots are still open and if someone wants to come in on the day of the event, they can do that this year.
“Next year, they will have to sign up, but this year we can make that work,” Anders said. “We have 12 vendors, but we figured if more people want to come they can.”
Vendors can set up on Friday, April 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. and from 6:30 to 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 24.
