Hard work was a fact of life for Dickinson County’s early settlers as they toiled from sunup to sundown, and it begs the question: Were the good old days really that good?
Everyone is invited to get a taste of pioneer life in the late 1800s and early 20th century during the 41st annual Heritage Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dickinson County Historical Society, 412 S. Campbell.
“The festival not only highlights the skills and traditions of the settlers of Dickinson County, it also gives visitors a great day of fun, food and activities,” said Judy Zimmer, historical society administrator.
Dickinson County Historical Society and Jeffcoat Studio Museum sponsor the event.
One of the first things visitors will see is the new “old” name emblazoned on the top of the building along with a vibrant new paint job. The facility is once again known by its original name, Dickinson County Historical Society, instead of the Heritage Center.
Zimmer said board members felt it was important to return to the historical society’s original mission, which states the society is dedicated to “collecting and preserving artifacts, genealogical records and histories associated with our rich, unique county and promoting and sharing that history with all those interested in learning.”
“The founding members gave the name of the Dickinson County Historical Society to represent the entirety of the goals of their mission,” Zimmer said. “Our board believes using the original name as established upholds this comprehensive objective.”
Heritage Day
The annual Heritage Day Festival on Saturday will celebrate the pioneer life that gave Abilene and Dickinson County its start.
Events include an antique tractor show, this year featuring the International tractor; living history demonstrations including blacksmithing, sawmill and threshing machine; children’s activities; a kids pedal pull; rides on the steam engine-driven carousel; crafts; quilts; and food vendors.
Also on tap is the classic car show, beginning with registration from 8 to 10 a.m. Interested participants can call (785) 200-4133 for more information.
Admission costs $10 for people ages 14 and over; $5 for ages 4 to 14; and free for those younger than 4.
Besides Heritage Day, two other events are coming up. One is the return of the “Memories of the Prairie” series with a special program set for Thursday night and the second is the annual Tombstone Talks.
Memories of the Prairie
The historical society’s popular Memories of the Prairie series is returning with a program titled “Colorizing Ike, World War II and other Historical Images” scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the historical society.
In the past, Memories of the Prairie was a summer program, but the intent now is to have programs at various times during the year.
During Thursday’s program, David Richardson, author of “Restoring and Tinting Vintage Images,” will show the process involved with digitizing old black and white photos, repairing damage and converting them to full color.
Richardson has spent the past 10 years restoring and colorizing nearly 1,000 personal and historical images. His work is on display at other museums, has been featured in books and is regularly seen on television shows broadcast on Discovery Channel, History Channel and the Public Broadcasting System.
Tombstone Talks
This year, the historical society museum will collaborate with the Arts Council of Dickinson County and Great Plains Theatre for the fifth annual Tombstone Talks set for 6:30 and 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at Great Plains Theatre, 215 N. Campbell.
The talks will feature the exciting stories of the ancestors who helped build Dickinson County.
Tickets will cost $10 and concessions will be available at the theatre.
Volunteer opportunities are available for actors, hosts and others. Anyone interested in helping is invited to call the historical society at 263-2681.
