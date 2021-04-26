A metal table with a tall smokestack caught the attention of several passersby Saturday who stopped by the Heritage Center to attend the first ever swap meet, hosted by the Dickinson County Historical Society.
The table turned out to be a portable forge and Blacksmith Wayne Lenhart was creating handmade nails and wall hooks out of metal and decorative copper bowls shaped like leaves.
Lenhart, who hails from three miles north of Clay Center, packed up his portable forge — which was cast sometime before World War II — and brought it to Abilene to participate in the event.
About six vendors, plus Lenhart, attended the swap meet which was geared toward demonstrators — people who demonstrate skills that were used during pioneer days and other simpler times in the nation’s history.
Even though the swap meet didn’t bring out a huge crowd, organizer Austin Anders, a member of the Dickinson County Historical Society board of directors, said that for a first-year endeavor it was a “good start.” Particularly considering that little has happened at the Heritage Center in about two years.
In 2019, a different board of directors cancelled most programs and closed the archives to conduct an inventory. The cancellation of programs and closing the archives resulted in a shake-up during the November 2019 annual meeting that ended up unseating most board members and by January 2020 an entirely new board was seated. In subsequent weeks, plans were made to restart programming, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, shutting down the facility.
A long break
James Holland, president of the board of directors, was in attendance at Saturday’s swap meet and said it was good to see things going on at the Heritage Center.
“We’re here to do what we need to do,” Holland said, speaking of the historical society’s mission to educate.
He and Anders both said the board is looking forward to offering the summer Memories of the Prairie series that will culminate in the annual Ice Cream Social in July.
Pioneer Camp, one of the historical society’s most popular events for youth, also will take place this year.
Anders said volunteers are needed for all kinds of tasks at the historical society. Anyone who would like to help should call the Heritage Center at (785) 263-2681.
“We’ll get you hooked up with the proper group,” Anders added.
