The discovery of gold in what is now Denver, Colorado, spurred thousands of people to seek their fortune in the west. Many of them made their way through Dickinson County on their way to the Pikes Peak area of what was then the Kansas Territory.
To recognize this little know piece of local history, the Dickinson County Heritage Museum has a new display of artifacts about the 1859 Gold Rush and how it affected Kansas.
Austin Anders, museum director, said many of the miners stopped at Chapman, Abilene and Solomon on their way west, and again when their dreams of gold died and they returned to the east.
Several thousand people travelled the nearly 600 miles from the Kansas City area to Colorado, many took the Smoky Hill Trail, which according to the Kansas Historical Society was 500 miles long but it was still 100 miles shorter than the other routes. That could shave one to two weeks off the travel time.
“It earned a bad reputation early on, though,” the KHS website states. “The road was not clearly marked west of Fort Riley and there was little water for the last 130 miles to Denver.”
“A lot of gold miners headed out that way hoping to strike it rich,” Anders said. “Unfortunately, some of them didn't quite strike it rich. Some of them may have come back to this area, some of them may have went on to California.”
The artifacts are on loan from Jim May and include items the gold miners brought with them or that was shipped to Colorado by the Overland Despatch. Some items, like the shovel and pickax were commonly purchased in the general stores and had other uses.
“Some of the more unique items could be the coal miner’s hat,” he said. “Literally, how this worked is you’d fill the bottom up with oil and they you would light the wick — that is what you’d use to see in the gold mines .”
Another unique artifact on display is a gold scale, which Anders said aren’t very common.
“We also have Betty lamp, which burned vegetable oil and was another way for you to be able to see in the mines,” he said. “A lot of the stuff is actually pre-Civil War — you don’t fine very much pre-Civil War things out here.”
