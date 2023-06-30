Austin Anders poses at a new exhibit

Austin Anders, director of the Dickinson County Heritage Museum, poses at a new exhibit showcasing artifacts from the gold rush of 1859. Many of the gold prospectors made their way through Dickinson County on the trek west.

 Gail Parsons

The discovery of gold in what is now Denver, Colorado, spurred thousands of people to seek their fortune in the west. Many of them made their way through Dickinson County on their way to the Pikes Peak area of what was then the Kansas Territory.

To recognize this little know piece of local history, the Dickinson County Heritage Museum has a new display of artifacts about the 1859 Gold Rush and how it affected Kansas.  

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.