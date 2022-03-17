More than 30 years after receiving their last paint job, the 24 horses of the Dickinson County Heritage Center’s C.W. Carousel are receiving a coat of fresh paint this year. Painting the horses is Annie Lahr. She lives south of Abilene in the community of Acme.
“When we take (the horses) off, they have to be sanded down and re-puttied. They’re over 120-some years old so they definitely need some care right now because they are showing pretty bad,” Lahr said.
After sanding, placing putty and painting primer on them, Lahr said she takes the horses in the blacksmith’s shop to paint them. One horse takes her around three to five days to finish. So far, Lahr has finished painting four horses, two brown and two white. She is currently working on a black horse.
“I don’t think we knew how long it was going to take because I kind of thought it would be a winter thing. They just need a lot of care. They’ll take some time,” Lahr said.
While she sticks to the original art style of the horses, Lahr said she likes to add details such as dots, lines and small symbols to the horses and their saddles.
Besides adding details, the horses will receive new colors than they were before. The original paint colors of the horses are unknown due to private owners from Wyoming making changes before the Dickinson County Historical Society acquired the carousel in the 1980s.
“Back in the 80s, I can tell you there were at least two pink horses on this. Now, we don’t know if that was the original paint. That’s the problem. Once it left the carving deal, it was up to the artist on how they wanted to do it,” said Austin Anders, director of the Dickinson County Heritage Center. “These are fairly close representations to what it would be like, but not perfect by any stretch of the imagination because… there were never any blueprints or any plans.”
For Lahr, painting the horses is finishing a larger project. In 2016, she painted the platform and carriages of the carousel. The horses are the last part of the carousel that needs new paint.
The carousel is open for viewing now. According to the Dickinson County Heritage Center website, the C.W. Parker Carousel was operational before World War 1 during the Gilded Age between roughly 1870-1900. It’s the oldest C.W. Carousel still in operation known to exist.
