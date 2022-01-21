The Dickinson County Historical Society announces the return of the Heritage Art Show for Dickinson County K-12 students from Feb. 6 through 13, 2022, at the Dickinson County Heritage Center. The event kicks off with a reception for the students whose art is displayed, and their parents on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Heritage Center, which is located at 412 South Campbell in Abilene.
Visitors to the Center can vote on their favorite works, including drawings, paintings, and ceramics. First, second and third prizes will be awarded for high school, middle school, and elementary students based on the votes received.
This event is co-sponsored by the Dickinson County Community Foundation.
The Heritage Center is open by appointment only during February, but will be open Wednesday, Feb. 9 to Sunday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the public to view the art.
