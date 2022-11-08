Discovery Child Care Learning Center of Herington was recently awarded $5000 of grant funding by The Community Foundation of Dickinson County to support the furnishings of an expansion onto the existing child care center. The primary function of Discovery Child Care Learning Center is to provide a safe and secure environment with quality caregivers, so that parents have the peace of mind of knowing their children are safe while they work. And to help children develop skills they will need to succeed in school.
Dickinson county needs an additional 306 slots for child care at this time. The project that we are working on will help to reduce those slots. We have been in operation since September of 2005.
