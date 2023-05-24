It’s been several years in the works but the U.S. Post Office in Herington will officially be renamed the Captain Emil J. Kapaun Post Office Building Tuesday, May 30. The ceremony comes just days after the 70th anniversary of the day Kapaun died in a Korean prisoner of war camp.
The day’s events will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the Father Emil J. Kapaun Memorial Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 712 N. Broadway, Herington. The mass will be concelebrated by priests from the Salina and the Wichita dioceses.
The renaming dedication ceremony will be at 1 p.m. at the post office, 17 E. Main St. Following the ceremony, which Senator Jerry Moran and Representative Ron Estes are slated to attend, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars invite the public to enjoy refreshments at Dix Day VFW Post 1281, 101 E. Main. There Father Kapaun’s Medal of Honor and the Taegeuk, Korean Medal of Honor will be on display.
Kapaun was born and raised in Pilsen, which is in Marion County. He was ordained as a Catholic priest in 1940 and joined the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps in 1944, where he served his country in World War II and the Korean War.
His actions during his time in the POW camp have warranted the Catholic church to begin the steps needed for him to potentially be canonized as a saint.
Robbie Kramer, who has been working on the celebration plans, said the Herington Post Office was chosen for this honor because of Kapaun’s ties to Herington and because Pilsen does not have its own post office.
“Father Kapaun was stationed at the [former] Herington Army Air base just east of town,” she said. “(He) would come into town and visit his soldiers either in jail or in the hospital.”
