It’s been several years in the works but the U.S. Post Office in Herington will officially be renamed the Captain Emil J. Kapaun Post Office Building Tuesday, May 30. The ceremony comes just days after the 70th anniversary of the day Kapaun died in a Korean prisoner of war camp.

The day’s events will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the Father Emil J. Kapaun Memorial Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 712 N. Broadway, Herington. The mass will be concelebrated by priests from the Salina and the Wichita dioceses.

 

