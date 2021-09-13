Herington Police Chief John Matula has resigned in light of an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation into allegations he and Assistant Police Chief Curtis Tyra trespassed on private property while allegedly searching that property without a warrant.
Tyra has not resigned and will remain on administrative leave during case proceedings according to Herington City Manager Branden Dross.
In the meantime, an interim police chief has been selected for Herington.
Herington police officer Sgt. Chad Langley has been named to serve as interim police chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.