Sept. 8, the Herington Police Chief and the Herington Assistant Police Chief were served summonses concerning a case where they allegedly trespassed at a residence without a warrant.
The summonses come in the wake of an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).
Police chief John V. Matula, age 36, was ordered to appear in Dickinson County District Court for alleged criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.
Curtis M. Tyra, age 43, the assistant chief, was also ordered to appear in Dickinson County Court for alleged criminal trespass.
The suspected crimes are misdemeanors.
These alleged events are believed to have occurred May 18 related to Matula and Tyra forcing entry into a residence without a search warrant.
The investigation is ongoing.
