A 30-year-old Herington man has been accused of sexual misconduct and attempted rape.
Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said William A. McGwier III allegedly sexually exploited a 9-year-old for the last four years which included child pornography.
Hornaday said McGwier was arrested Wednesday afternoon after alleged comments the victim made to an acquaintance.
McGwier was in the Dickinson County Jail on Thursday awaiting official charges in Dickinson County District Court.
Hornaday said McGwier could face 10 counts of child pornography.
His arrest file lists alleged charges of attempted rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14, aggravated indecent soliciting a sex act, sexual exploitation of a child, possessing media of a child under 18, aggravated endangering, criminal threat, aggravated intimidation of a victim and promoting obscenity to minors.
