Arraignment for a 34-year-old Herington man accused of 20 counts of sexual misconduct with juveniles was set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in Dickinson County Court on Monday.
Russaad A. Emmans is accused of unlawful sexual acts with two minors, one aged 13 and the other 14, between June 2 and 13.
Emmans is alleged to have committed rape, sexual intercourse, multiple aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated criminal sodomy of a child, all of which carry sentences ranging to imprisonment for life with a mandatory minimum of not less than 25 years.
Emmans is also accused of soliciting nude pictures and movies from the minors.
Emmans is in Dickinson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
