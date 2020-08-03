Reflector-Chronicle staff
A 47-year-old Herington man is accused of making 17 criminal threats to a woman accused of selling drugs.
According to documents in Dickinson County District Court, Bradley Pavek made threats through social media and text messages to Melinda Needler from March 12 through July 19 of this year.
Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday applied for an obtaineed a search warrant for the Facebook account of Needler in reference to an illegal drug investigation. While analyzing the data received from Facebook, Hornaday discovered numerous threatening messages received by Needler.
On July 19, a warrant was obtained for the cell phone of Needler in reference to the drug investigation. Again, threatening messages like “I’ll kill you next time I see you” were allegedly sent in text messages.
Criminal threat carries a minimum of five to seven months and maximum from 15 to 17 months in prison.
Needler, 27, is accused of multiple felonies for the alleged distribution of methamphetamine.
