Bond was set at $50,000 Dickinson County District Court on Wednesday for a 50-year-old Herington man accused of sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 14.
Steven C. Wiltrout was arrested by Herington Police Department officers early Tuesday morning.
According to court documents, Wiltrout is accused of aggravated indecent liberties with a child starting on Jan. 1, 2011 when the child was nine through September 2016.
Sentencing for the charge is imprisonment for life with a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment not less than 25 years.
He is alleged of sexual exploitation by electronic means of a child under the age of 18 and lewd and lascivious behavior by exposing himself during the close to five year time frame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.