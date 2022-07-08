Today, tomorrow and Sunday, Herington will hold its annual fair. This is the 75th anniversary of the tri-county free fair.
The foods sale begins at 10 a.m. today as does pickle power.
11:30 a.m.is the deadline to register for static events.
Judging takes place for multiple projects starting at noon. This includes rabbits, poultry, horticulture, floriculture, crops, clothing, home environment, fiber art, photography, woodworking, electrical, entomology, geology and STEM.
At 3 p.m., the community building opens to the public. It will remain open until 9 p.m. The museum will be open for these same hours. The carnival and bouncy houses start at 5 p.m. and at 5:45 the fair parade will take place. Line up begins at 5:15 p.m. for the parade.
After the parade from 6:30 until 8 p.m., a meal will take place at the community building.
From 6 until 8 p.m., sheep and goat check-in will take place.
At 7 p.m., the children’s pedal pull takes place.
The Kraft Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. with the American Freedom Riders and at 9 p.m., after the rodeo, the Lazy Wayne Band will perform.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, check in takes place for the dog project and at 9 a.m. the dog show will take place.
At 9 a.m., the sheep show will also take place.
The goat show takes place at 10:30 a.m.
The community building opens to the public at 11:30 a.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m.
From 3 until 9 p.m., the Herington History Museum will be open. From 3 until 4 p.m. dairy cattle and dairy goat check in takes place with the dairy show taking place at 5 p.m.
From 5 until 9 p.m., bouncy houses will be open.
The demolition derby takes place Saturday evening.
At 6 p.m., car smashing starts in the demolition derby area and the demolition derby starts at 7 p.m.
Also a 7 p.m. static 4-H exhibits will be released.
Horse show check-in takes place from 7 until 8 a.m. Sunday with the horse show beginning at 8:30 a.m. for 4-H and FFA participants.
At 9 a.m. Sunday, the swine show takes place.
At 11 a.m., the beef and bucket calf show takes place.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, the round robin takes place, right after the beef show.
The BBQ contest that had been associated with the fair has been canceled due to lack of signups.
