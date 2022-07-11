Herington’s 75th annual Tri-County Fair was smaller than usual, according to Becky Walls who attended the fair as part of a fundraiser for Herington High School After Prom.
Using a dunk tank, she and her fellow volunteers raised money for After Prom which provides an after prom party and prizes for students — especially seniors — of items they might need after graduation.
“Last night we had quite and bit and we had some today,” Walls said Saturday afternoon. “Not as much as we hoped, but seeing that the fair’s not as big as what it once was.”
She said the fair had died down over the years.
“Just kind of dying down I think,” she said.
Daniel Schwindt, who attended the fair with his family, had never attended before having just moved to the area and had nothing to compare it to.
Schwindt said he and his wife brought their young sons to the event to let them play on the bouncy houses and see the animals children showed as their projects.
“It does look a little sparse, but I don’t have much to compare it to,” he said. “The boys are having a lot of fun looking at the cows and goats and everything and it’s pretty nice to have these bouncy houses for them. They love it.”
Karen Soliz, a candidate for Herington City Commission, had a booth at the fair campaigning for office. She said there had been a good crowd Friday evening, the first day of the fair. However, Saturday had been sparse.
“(Saturday) has been pretty quiet,” Soliz said. “But more people that are coming through today have stopped to talk with me and ask questions.”
She said this was her first experience of the fair in Herington.
“I’ve been told that in the past (the Herington Community Building) has been just teeming with vendors and the like,” she said.
