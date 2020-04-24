A positive COVID-19 test given at a private lab in Herington that caused the shutdown of Schwan’s pizza manufacturing plant in Salina was false.
“I am happy to let you know that Dickinson County Public Health has contacted us, letting us know that the person who was originally suspected of testing positive for COVID-19 has received a follow-up state approved and recommended test which has come back negative,” said Chuck Blomberg, communications manager for Schwan’s Shared Services.
The first test was a serology test which Dr. Brian Holmes, Dickinson County Health officer, reported in Monday’s Abilene Reflector-Chronicle might not be accurate.
He said those patients that believe they have COVID-19 should have the polymerize chain reaction test (PRC).
Schwan’s employees in Salina were informed that, while the Dickinson County resident was ill, it was not the coronavirus.
Blomberg said safety of the employees is a concern.
Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, issued a caution about the serology test for COVID-19 at a press conference on Wednesday.
“The reason it is, is because there are over 100 serology testing platforms now in front of the FDA (Federal Drug Administration),” he said. “There have not been any released, that have been approved by the FDA. The tests are not FDA approved.”
The tests should not be used alone to say if a person has had COVID-19 or not. The serology tests should be combined with one of the molecular tests being given throughout the state, he said.
He said it says on the test it should not be used “as the sole basis to diagnose or to exclude infection. The reason I bring this up is because it is really important from a consumer protection purpose that people understand that the antibody test alone is not sufficient to say you don’t have it, or you do have it. It has to be combined with one of the other molecular tests.”
“The test may show the person had COVID-19 or a person might have had a coronavirus before, one of the plain old ones that causes colds,” he said.
If a decision is made to put someone on a COVID-19 ward because of a serology test result, and relax personal protective equipment requirements, then that person would be very vulnerable to COVID-19, and it would not serve them well, he said.
Norman said that eventually there could be a serology test that is specific to COVID-19.
Contact Tim Horan editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.