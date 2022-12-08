Herington City Commissioners have accepted the resignation of City Manager Branden Dross.
The commissioners discussed moving forward, first with the hiring of an interim city manager, at their Dec. 6 meeting. Dross submitted his letter of resignation Nov. 26, which has given commissioners time to consider potential interim managers.
“I won’t release those names just yet,” said Mayor Eric Gares. “We should, at the next meeting, be able to release those names or potentially have a contract. We would like to have somebody in place or at least under contract ready to be in place a few days before our current city manager departs us.”
Dross’s last day as city manager is Dec. 23.
Once the interim is in place, commissioners will turn their focus to finding a permanent replacement. Gares said they are considering three options: going through the Kansas League of Municipalities, hiring a private firm or just work with the interim city manager.
Dross has been with the city since September 2020, and has accepted a position as city administrator in Lafayette, Oregon, effective Jan. 9.
Lafayette is a suburb of Portland and has a population about double the size of Herington.
“It’s a city of about 5,000 people and growing,” Dross said. “They have some major residential developments going on right now. They’re right off Oregon Highway 99, so there’s a lot of traffic, a lot of opportunities to develop their downtown. There’s a good balance — it’s rural, but inside a major metropolitan area.”
During his tenure in Herington, Dross oversaw several large projects including the recent annexation of land at highways 56 and 77, which paves the way for a Casey’s gas station, and bringing in a Family Dollar\Dollar Tree to downtown.
However, he said his biggest accomplishment has been getting the community involved with long-term projects such as the lake master plan and the city’s comprehensive plan. The success of the projects are not his alone, he said.
“I have a great staff, a great team,” he said. “With help from (several county officials) we have been able to turn around the perception of Herington. It hurts me to leave but … this wasn’t just a me decision, it was a family decision.”
He acknowledged his wife and said being married to a city manager is difficult. The move will allow her more opportunity to focus on her career.
“Branden has done a good service for the city and it is hard to lose another city manager two and a half years after one started, but I think the collective opinion of the city commission is, we completely 100% support Branden behind what he is trying to do for his family,” Gares said. “I don’t think any of us can fault Mr. Dross for looking out for his family.”
