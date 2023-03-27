Herington’s search for a new city manager has come to an end.
Herington City Commissioners approved a contract for Thatcher Moddie, former assistant city manager in Goddard, with an annual salary of $87,500, at the end of their Tuesday, March 21 meeting.
Moddie’s official start date is April 10.
Although this is Moddie’s first city manager position, he is no stranger to city management. He started with the city management team in Goddard in 2018.
“I worked under one of the more qualified city managers in Kansas,” Moddie said. “I have gained enough experience over the past four years to navigate my way through anything. I am very involved in state and national city management organizations and I am very well connected across the state of Kansas.”
Former city manager Brandon Dross, who left Herington in December 2022 for the city administrator position in Lafayette, Oregon, is familiar with Moddie and said he has confidence in his ability to take on the position.
“Thatcher is great,” Dross said. “We have talked a few times a week since he applied and I think they made the right choice. Thatcher knows there are high expectations, he knows what the community expects of him.”
Dross is confident enough in Moddie to have reached out to him informing him about the position.
“Full disclosure, I did kinda help put the job out there,” Dross said. “I knew a lot of colleagues from Kansas and the region and I felt that some first timers and second timers would be great for Herington. When Thatcher left his employment with his previous position, I immediately thought of him.”
Moddie’s drive and personality made him the best of the three candidates who were interviewed for the position, said Mayor Robbin Bell.
“I think he is a good fit for Herington,” Bell said. “He will be able to come in and take off where Brandon left off pretty easily.”
When they set out to fill the position, they were looking for someone with leadership skills, work ethic, people skills, and, “someone ambitious who wants to do a good job and move up somewhere,” Bell said. “That’s mostly what Herington is, (city managers) get established here and move up.”
Although Moddie has city management experience, being at the helm the first time may come with challenges but he is prepared for them, he said.
“I have enough mentors in the industry who are always willing to lend a hand out to me, and I think with the support of governing bodies who have full faith in me, I am confident I can manage this position,” he said.
Dross said Moddie can count on him as someone to turn to for advice as well.
“I will be there to help him any way I can,” Dross said. “I will be around to give a hand as much as he needs me too.”
Also putting Moddie’s mind at ease is that during the interview process he felt like the commissioners were going to be supportive and that Herington is a welcoming place.
“From the outside looking in, I’ve been keeping track of some of the things going on in Herington for the past three or four years and I certainly think there is a lot of opportunity to keep moving the city forward,” he said. “What excites me about Herington is the opportunity. There’s been substantial growth in the past couple years. I think with a good school district and a supportive community, a lot of wonderful amenities for a city the size of Herington — an airport, two lakes, a hospital, electric utility, some of these things for a smaller community is pretty impressive.”
And, he said, he’s heard nothing but good about the staff and the commission.
“I am looking forward to working with him on the commission and I think he will do great things for Herington,” Bell said.
