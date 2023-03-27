Thatcher Moddie
Courtesy Photo

Herington’s search for a new city manager has come to an end.

Herington City Commissioners approved a contract for Thatcher Moddie, former assistant city manager in Goddard, with an annual salary of $87,500, at the end of their Tuesday, March 21 meeting.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.